The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter invites local residents to join the 2020 Kokomo Walk to End Alzheimer’s Volunteer Kickoff event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 4 at the Kokomo Country Club.
The event marks the official start of planning for the Kokomo Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which is scheduled for Oct. 3 at a new location, downtown Kokomo.
“Jackson Morrow Park has been a great venue for us, and we’re so thankful to everyone who helped make that location a success,” said Katie Griffin, manager, Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Kokomo. “Downtown Kokomo has experienced incredible growth in recent years, and we’re excited to host the walk in the heart of the city. We’re confident our participants will be as excited about the change as we are.”
Last year’s Kokomo Walk raised $84,000 to support local care and support programs available to the community free of charge, as well research into new ways of preventing, diagnosing and treating Alzheimer’s and dementia.
During the March 4 kickoff event, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about getting involved in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s planning committee. Volunteers are needed in a number of areas, including sponsorship, recruitment, retention and marketing.
“Almost everyone has been affected by Alzheimer’s or another dementia in some way, whether they’ve lost a loved one, served as a caregiver or witnessed the impact on a friend or coworker,” said Griffin. “Volunteering for the walk is a great way to fight back against the disease, and we have opportunities for every interest and skill set.”
The event is free and light appetizers will be provided. To register, go to act.alz.org/kokomo and click on the Volunteer Kickoff link.
