More than 400 residents from the Kokomo-area joined the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Jackson Morrow Park on Sept. 28. Participants raised $83,671, far exceeding the Greater Indiana Chapter’s goal of $69,250.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled with the support we’ve received from this community,” said Katie Griffin, manager, Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Kokomo. “The event itself is an important way for individuals and families who are impacted by the disease to come together in a spirit of hope, and every dollar raised has an impact long after the last participant crosses the finish line.”
The money raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s supports local care and support programs available to the community free of charge, including caregiver support groups, education programs and the 24/7 Helpline. It also funds Alzheimer’s and dementia research taking place in Indiana, across the country and around the globe.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Indiana alone, there are 110,000 people living with the disease and 340,000 caregivers.
