Hundreds of Kokomo-area residents are expected to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sept. 28 at Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the opening ceremony and the Promise Garden ceremony at 9 a.m. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m.
The funds raised benefit the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
On walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with Promise Flowers during the Promise Garden Ceremony – a moving display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s. Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/indiana/walk.
