Alzheimer’s walk to be Sept. 28
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Kokomo-area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sept. 28 at Jackson Morrow Park. The funds raised from the Walk will support critically needed research, as well as local education and support programs. Onsite registration begins at 8 a.m.
Along the walk route, participants will learn about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, volunteer opportunities, public policy initiatives and local programs and services provided by the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter.
On walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with Promise Flowers during the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony – a display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s. A blue flower indicates the participant is currently living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. Yellow flowers signify Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers. Those carrying purple flowers have lost someone to the disease. Finally, participants with orange flowers support the association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.
“It is one thing to hear the sobering statistics on this disease, but the Promise Garden Ceremony is a powerful way to witness the impact in the local community firsthand,” said Katie Griffin, manager, Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Kokomo. “Many participants will even write a tribute to a loved one on the petals. It’s a meaningful way for friends and family to come together in the fight against Alzheimer’s.”
Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and the only one in the top 10 that cannot be prevented, slowed or cured. More than 5 million Americans are living with the disease, including 110,000 in Indiana. Approximately 1,600 are living with the disease in Howard County alone. Another 4,800 are serving as unpaid caregivers.
In 2018, Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Kokomo raised more than $60,000 for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This year, the Greater Indiana Chapter aims to raise $69,250.
Participants are encouraged to pre-register online for free at alz.org/Indiana/walk. For walk updates, participants may visit the Greater Indiana Chapter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @alzindiana and join the Kokomo Walk to End Alzheimer’s Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/kokomowalk.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Kokomo is supported by Nationwide Presenting Sponsor Edward Jones and Chapter-wide sponsor Trilogy Health Services, with additional support from American Senior Communities and Golden Living Center – Sycamore Village.
