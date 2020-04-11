INDIANAPOLIS — Twenty-four residents of a central Indiana nursing home hit hard by COVID-19 now have died, the state's health commissioner said Friday.
Sixteen of the residents at the Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson had tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the other eight had compatible symptoms, Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said during a state news briefing on the pandemic.
The new total at the facility is more than double the 11 deaths that Box had reported Monday.
“This is a tragedy for the families. This is a tragedy for the health care staff ... close to these residents. It's a tragedy for our entire state,” Box said.
