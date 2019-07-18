The sixth annual Lt. Mike Andry Memorial Ride is set for July 20 at the Howard County 4-H Fairground.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the ride gets underway at 10 a.m. The cost is $15 for riders and passengers, and $10 for non-riders. In addition to the ride, there will be a charity auction, door prizes, DJ, and barbecue meal.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Sheriff’s Gifts for Kids, Grant County Sheriff Department, Guardians of the Children, Hanging Rock, Howard County Benevolent Fund, Howard County Sheriff Department and Disabled Veterans.
