Annual Chef’s Invitational to be Sept. 7
The Community Women’s Guild is planning its annual Chef’s Invitational for 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at UAW 685, 929 E. Hoffer St.
The cost is $15 for adults and $7.50 for children 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased from any guild member or by calling Tarita Brown at 765-432-2955.
Vendor booth space is available for $25. Contact Deljeree Hall at 765-271-9491.
Proceeds will go toward high school graduating senior scholarships.
