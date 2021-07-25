Season finale Kokomo Park Band concert this week
Kokomo Park Band will wrap the 2021 season this week with a big band- themed event.
The concert, “Big Bands, Broadway, Barbershop and Solo Winner” is 7:30 p.m. at Highland Park, 900 W. Deffenbaugh St.
The free concert is open to all agres. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move to Northwestern High School Auditorium, 3431 County Road N. 400 W. Kokomo. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/kokomoparkband.
We Care Trim-A-Tree reservation day upcoming
Those who would like to decorate a tree or wreath for 2021 We Care Trim-a-Tree will be able to reserve a tree the first week of August.
People can reserve a tree or wreath by calling Liberty Financial, 765-457-1133, between 9-10 a.m. on Wednesday. Aug. 4. The phone will be answered as Liberty Financial, and callers can ask to speak to a We Care representative, according to a press release.
Callers will need to provide a contact name, phone number, email and mailing address. There are a pre-determined number of wreathes, table top trees and full-sized trees will be available at no cost.
The Trim-A-Tree Festival will be Nov. 1-14 at. Markland Mall, 1114 S. 17th St. Decorating will be 6 p.m. on Oct. 31. For more information, email wecarefestival@att.net.
Kokomo Pride announces open house
Kokomo Pride will be holding an open house next month in their new space, which was donated by Moore’s Home Health & Medical Supply.
The open house will be 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20 at 909 s. Courtland St. Everyone is welcome, especially members of the LGBT community, according to a press reelase.
Visit kokomopride.lgbt, call 765-319-8803 or email info@kokomopride.lgbt for more information.
