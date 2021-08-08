Today
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Kenosha Kingfish, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits.
Storywalk: The Big-Wide Mouthed Frog, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Dr., families with kids walk around a path created to read a book one page at a time, visit www.khcpl.org.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Kenosha Kingfish, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits.
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Science for Toddlers, 2-2:30 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., children 2-5 years, safe, fun, educational experiments for budding scientists, registration required, 765-626-0830 or under “Events” on www.khcpl.org.
Wednesday
Kokomo Men of Note Concert, 7:30 p.m., Highland Park, 900 W. Deffenbaugh St., Kokomo Men of Note Chorus will perform a free barbershop concert, all ages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.