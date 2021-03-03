Today
KHCPL Oreo Taste Test, kids and teens can stop by any library location through Saturday to enjoy a pre-packaged set of Oreo options, visit www.khcpl.org
Friday
Virtual third House Session, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., virtual event, learn current issues state legislations will address in the General Assembly this year, Register at http://greaterkokomo.chambermaster.com/events/details/legislative-third-house-1960
VFW pork chop dinner, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., $10 for two pork chops plus two sides and a roll, while supplies last. DJ music provided by Louie, 5-9 p.m. Call 765-452-1521 for more information. Curbside carryout available.
Saturday
Mythology breakout escape room, Greentown Public Library, 2-5 p.m., teens and families can sign up for groups of 8 and less to participate. Groups will have 30 minutes to solve the puzzle and escape. Register for an assigned time by calling 628-3534.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
