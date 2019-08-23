Area Five Agency on Aging has announced meals for September in Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami, Tipton and Wabash Counties:
Sept. 2, meal sites closed for Labor Day.
Sept. 3, tuna salad, cottage cheese, sliced tomatoes, pineapple rings, bun and milk.
Sept. 4, cheeseburger, baked beans, cole slaw, pears, bun and milk.
Sept 5, breakfast casserole, potatoes O’Brien, applesauce, cinnamon rolls and milk.
Sept. 6, hot dog with relish, diced potatoes, Italian salad, nutty bar, bun and milk.
Sept. 9, Swiss steak, baby bakers, corn, mixed fruit, wheat bread and milk.
Sept. 10, breaded tenderloin, cabbage with bacon and onions, cauliflower, fruit crisp, bun and milk.
Sept. 11, chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans almondine, fruit juice, roll and milk.
Sept. 12, pizza, tossed salad, peas, peaches and milk.
Sept. 13, meal sites closed.
Sept. 16, pasta with meat sauce, tossed salad, corn, ice cream cup, breadstick and milk.
Sept. 17, pulled pork, Brussels sprouts, cinnamon applesauce, fruit cocktail, bun and milk.
Sept. 18, baked chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, pudding, wheat bread and milk.
Sept. 19, smoked sausage, sauerkraut, seasoned potatoes, pears, bun and milk.
Sept. 20, meat loaf, peas, beets, sherbet, wheat bread and milk.
Sept. 23, chicken salad, sliced tomatoes, ben salad, oatmeal crème pie, croissant and milk.
Sept. 24, baked fish, macaroni and cheese, country-blend vegetables, Mandarin oranges, bun and milk.
Sept. 25, chicken patty, baby bakers, broccoli with cheese, poke cake, bun and milk.
Sept. 26, sausage patty, potatoes O’Brien, peaches, Cinnabar, biscuit and milk.
Sept. 27, meal sites closed.
Sept. 30, sliced ham with pineapple, scalloped potatoes, stewed tomatoes with zucchini, fruit salad, roll and milk.
