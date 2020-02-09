Shawnee Carter, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of non-compliance, to 66 days executed, with 33 actual days and 66 days of jail time credit served.
Amber Christy, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 90 days executed, with 25 actual days and 50 days of jail time credit served.
Cameron Dockerty, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to the executed unspecified balance of his previously suspended sentence.
Tarik Dordoni-Addo, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 of petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 1,677 days, with 72 actual days and 144 days of jail time credit served.
Dewoodie Graham was sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of possession of cocaine and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .08 or more. On possession of cocaine, to 365 days, with two days executed and the balance suspended. The defendant is also ordered to spend 548 days on supervised probation, with one actual days and two days of jail time credit served. On operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .08 or more, to 730 days, with 100 days executed, 10 days in jail, 90 days on in-home detention and the balance on supervised probation, with five actual days and 10 days of jail time credit served. The sentences will run consecutively. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Derek Hill, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 86 days executed, with 43 actual days and 86 days of jail time credit served.
Craig Allan Hulet, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of possession of methamphetamine, to 730 days, with 150 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 75 actual days and 150 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Damien M. Shutt, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of theft, to 365 days, with 88 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 44 actual days and 44 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for all court costs and fees.
Rachel Stewart, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 1,460 days executed, with 365 in jail and 1,095 o in-home detention, with 22 actual days and 44 days of jail time credit served.
Sarah Strong, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of intimidation, to 548 days, with 188 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 94 actual days and 94 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to complete a mental health assessment and abide by a no contact order.
Anthony L. Tutela Jr., sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 of possession of marijuana, to 180 days, with four days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with two actual days and four days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Marshall Brooke Windlow, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of possession of a narcotic drug, to 730 days, with 78 days executed and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 39 actual days and 39 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to submit to a drug and alcohol assessment and pay all court costs and fees.
Dmario M. Young, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court of possession of marijuana, to 730 days suspended to supervised probation. The defendant was also ordered to submit to a drug assessment and pay all court costs and fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.