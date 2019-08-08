Madeline Hoffman is sharing her oil, watercolor and pen and ink art pieces with the community during the “Past Meets Present” exhibit throughout August at the Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. Her floral and landscape paintings are featured.
Hoffman is a regular volunteer at the Kokomo Art Center and a versatile and talented artist, most known for her enlarged floral paintings, which bring her floral subjects to life.
In September, the art center will showcase Kokomo Art Association’s permanent collection of art, including paintings by Dorothy Barnes, Francis Clark Brown, Shirley Quakenbush, Geraldine Armstrong Scott and Kenn Torno, among others. Art, history and nature will come together for the exhibit.
The art center is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. or by appointment by calling 765-457-9480.
