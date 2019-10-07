Art exhibit opens at library 1 hr ago “Metamorphosis,” a selection of clothing reimagined as art quilts by local fiber artist Lana Kirtley, is now on exhibit in the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library's main gallery. The exhibit will run through October during regular library hours. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Exhibit Lana Kirtley Metamorphosis Art Selection Clothing Kokomo-howard County Public Library Recommended for you 2019 Progress Issue PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: Pilot identified in fatal plane crashSharpsville man charged for damaging mailboxes, buildingCompany seeks to demolish Southside MarathonMan arrested after bringing gun to Excel CenterUS 35 closure to lead to intersection bottleneckJohn Maher, owner of downtown men's store, dies at 1022 killed in separate car crashes4 injured in crashIDEM clears hotel, conference center site for constructionLocal UAW members ready to get back to work at GM plant Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Entertainment NOW
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.