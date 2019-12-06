The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main gallery, 220 N. Union St., is hosting an exhibit of more 1,000 artist trading cards in December.
Local artist Rebecca Rayls, along with the public library, the Kokomo Art Center and SHAK Makerspace, held free workshops during 2019 for participants to create tiny artist trading cards using an art medium of their choice, with an emphasis on using recycled materials.
Visitors to the library’s main gallery in December will see a wide variety of creative and unique artist trading cards. Each card is as different as the individual who created it.
The exhibit may be viewed through the end of December.
