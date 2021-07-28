The national health organization Ascension is requiring all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including those employed at St. Vincent locations in Indiana.
The company announced the new policy late Tuesday. The deadline for inoculation is Nov. 12.
"Tens of thousands of Ascension associates have already been vaccinated with the available vaccines, as have millions of people across the country and the world," the company said in a news release announcing the requirement. "But we must do more to overcome this pandemic as we provide safe environments for those we serve."
The requirement includes all employees, " ... whether or not they provide direct patient care, and whether they work in our sites of care or remotely. This includes associates employed by subsidiaries and partners; physicians and advanced practice providers, whether employed or independent; and volunteers and vendors entering Ascension facilities," the company said.
The St. Louis-based organization employs around 12,000 in Indiana. The company did not explicitly say whether employees who do not receive the vaccine will be terminated or not.
Those with certain medical conditions or a strongly held religious belief may request an exemption.
Ascension joins other major health networks in the state, including Community Health Network, in requiring staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
