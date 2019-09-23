U.S. Rep. Jim Baird, a Republican who represents Indiana’s 4th District, has announced that a member of his staff will host mobile office hours from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the downtown Kokomo Howard County Public Library branch, 220 N. Union St.
The staffer will be available to help with issues or concerns related to federal agencies and Baird’s office.
Residents can contact Baird’s Danville office to reserve a specific time at 317-563-5567.
