RUSSIAVILLE — Western Band Boosters’ fifth annual fish fry and silent auction will be 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 20 at Russiaville United Methodist Church, 180 N. Union St. The cost is $10 for adults, $7 for children 12 and younger.
The meal Includes all you-can-eat fish/tenderloins, provided by Hawg Heaven, and your choice of two sides and beverages. Desserts can be purchased separately for $1 each. Proceeds benefit the Western Panthers Band and Guard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.