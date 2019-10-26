GREENTOWN — The annual Greentown Holiday Bazaar is planned for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Howard County 4-H Fairground.
Handmade creations and items from more than 40 vendors will be for sale, with proceeds going to the First Farmers Bank and Trust Relay for Life Team, Greentown Public Library and Greentown Main Street Association Parks and Trails.
Among the vendors are Lip Sense, Sylvie’s Oils, Scentsy, Lularoe, Pampered Chef, Pink Zebra, Tupperware, Lime Life Makeup, Josce’s Creations, Paparazzi, Bless Your Heart, Junk Ta Funk, The Woodshed Boutique, Osbourne Books, Pizazzz Boutique, and Color Street Nails.
