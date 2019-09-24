Bertie David is the visiting artist for the month of September in the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main gallery, 220 N. Union St. The exhibit will run through Oct. 2 during regular library hours.
David is an accomplished local artist and teacher who specializes in oil paintings and fine porcelain art. She also appraises, restores and curates historic paintings and operates Wild Ostrich Antiques in Kokomo.
David studied at the John Herron School of Art, the Porcelain Art School of Indiana, and the Porcelain School of Michigan/Oakland University. She has exhibited, supported and served in many positions with the Kokomo Art Association over the past 40 years, including curator and past president. Her art is in numerous private and public collections, including the Indiana Governor’s Residence and the collection of the Vice President of the United States.
