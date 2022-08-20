Custin, Emily Jones and Nicko Custin, a boy, Ace Lee Custin, 6 pounds, 3.5 ounces, at 3:41 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2022.
Droll, Lindsey and Matthew Droll, a girl, Melody Jean Droll, 6 pounds, 11.9 ounces, at 2:56 p.m. on Aug. 4, 2022.
McNutt, Kylie and Trevor McNutt, a girl, Avery Jo McNutt, 9 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5:57 p.m. on Aug. 4, 2022.
Buchanan, Ashley and Howard Buchanan, a boy, Brixton Xavier Buchanan, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:08 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2022.
