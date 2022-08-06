Kennell, Nicholas and Sarah Kennell, a boy, Cade Scott Kennell, 9 pounds, 7 ounces, at 4:43 p.m. on July 19, 2022.
Volner, Olivia and Zachary Volner, a boy, Elliott Alan Volner, 6 pounds, 13.4 ounces, at 10:46 p.m. on July 21, 2022.
Evans, Abigail Houchens and Garrett Evans, a boy, Hudson Elliott Evans, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 4:41 p.m. on July 22, 2022.
Logan, Pamela Gurule and Ian Logan, a boy, Giovanni Sabian Logan, 7 pounds, 3.7 ounces, at 1:23 a.m. on July 23, 2022.
Herrell, Kevin and Kristy Herrell, a girl, Kynlee Danielle Herrell, 7 pounds, 2.6 ounces, at 3:17 p.m. on July 25, 2022.
Dickerhoff, Mallory Brewer and Shawn Dickerhoff, a girl, Brynlee Denise Dickerhoff, 7 pounds, 9.7 ounces, at 12:12 p.m. on July 26, 2022.
Reede, Chastity Butcher and Ethan Reede, a boy, Luka Matthew Reede, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 5:03 a.m. on July 28, 2022.
Walters, Rebekah Erb and Anthony Walters, a boy, Ollivander Woodrow Walters, 8 pounds, 2.9 ounces, at 9:57 a.m. on July 28, 2022.
Stubbs, Maeghen and Kyle Stubbs, a boy, Jayce Cameron Stubbs, 10 pounds, 5 ounces, at 7:43 a.m. on July 29, 2022.
Smith, Brianne and Jordan Smith, a boy, Wesley Keith Lynn Smith, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:28 p.m. on July 29, 2022.
