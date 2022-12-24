Hulet, Amber Groves and Craig Hulet, a girl, Nova Hendrix Hulet, 7 pounds, 3.7 ounces, at 5:31 a.m. Nov. 25, 2022.
Williamson, Emily Droke and Jakob Williamson, a boy, Brantley Garlon Williamson, 9 ounces, .3 ounces, at 10:16 p.m. Nov. 26, 2022.
Marner, Constance Marner, a boy, Sebastian James Marner, 8 pounds, 9.2 ounces at 12:53 p.m. Nov. 27, 2022.
Monroe, Sarah Gust and Aerick Monroe, a girl, Kinsleigh Lannette Monroe, 7 pounds, .2 ounces, at 2:24 a.m. Nov. 28, 2022.
David, Kailey David, a girl, Deanna Renee Devonne David, pounds, 3.2 ounces, at 3:26 p.m. Nov. 28, 2022.
Querry, Jessica and Taylor Querry, a boy, Titus Dean Querry, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 29, 2022.
Messler, Amanda and Gary Messler, a boy, Hudson Lee Rybolt Messler, 3 pounds, 14.4 ounces, at 6:34 p.m. Nov. 30, 2022.
Messler, Amanda and Gary Messler, a boy, Hunter Binx Rybolt Messler, 4 pounds, 10.6 ounces, at 6:36 p.m. Nov. 30, 2022.
Lewis, Sara and Brendan Lewis, a girl, Zoe-Jane Glen’Dale Lewis, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:17 p.m. Nov. 30, 2022.
Carey, Kelsie and Sean Carey, a boy, Lincoln Quinn Carey, 8 pounds, 7.1 ounces, at 3:38 p.m. Dec. 1, 2022.
Henry, Megan Henry, a boy, Jaxson James Henry, 6 pounds, 8.4 ounces, at 3:52 p.m. Dec. 2, 2022.
Mealer, Aubrie and Taylor Mealer, a boy, 6 pounds, 12.4 ounces, at 6:24 p.m. Dec. 7, 2022.
Mealer, Aubrie and Taylor Mealer, a boy, Odin Alexander Mealer, 5 pounds, 6.4 ounces, at 6:25 p.m. Dec. 7, 2022.
Adams, Lakeya Jackson and Marcus Adams, a boy, Asaad Deion Adams, 6 pounds, 14.4 ounces, at 9:20 p.m. Dec. 7, 2022.
Boswell, Sieara and Brett Boswell, a girl, Remi Grace Boswell, 7 pounds, 5.5 ounces, at 11:27 a.m. Dec. 8, 2022.
Love, Shannon Yvonne Love, a boy, Adohnis Moon Love, 6 pounds, 10.5 ounces, at 2:03 p.m. Dec. 8, 2022.
Heldt, Michaela Ellis and Matthew Heldt, a boy, Hudson Keith Heldt, 7 pounds, 3 ounces at 8:43 p.m. Dec. 12, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.