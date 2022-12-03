Donson, Caitlyn Donson and Nathaniel Nice, a girl, Paisley Renee, 7 pounds, 5.5 ounces, at 11:42 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2022.
Eldridge, Bailey and Seth Eldridge, a girl, Harper Ann Eldridge, 7 pounds, 3.7 ounces, at 4:35 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2022.
Taylor, Megan Rodriguez and Logan Taylor, a girl, Luna Madeline Taylor, 6 pounds, 11.2 ounces, at 8:50 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2022.
Branch, Stephanie and Alex Branch, a boy, Easton Patrick Branch, 5 pounds, 12.1 ounces, at 11:37 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2022.
Smith, Sarah Lawhorn and Austin Smith, a boy, Thomas Otto Smith III, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 1:07 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2022.
Montgomery, Kirsten Lowe and James Montgomery, a boy, Julius Anthony Ramon Montgomery, 9 pounds, 12.6 ounces, at 7:59 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2022.
Gibbs, Jennifer and Christopher Gibbs, a boy, Cameron Jacob Gibbs, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2022.
Gunion, Haley and Matthew Gunion, a girl, Valarie Erin Gunion, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 8:57 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2022.
Gonzalez, Morgan Clinton and Omar Gonzalez, a girl, Ximena Louise Gonzalez, 8 pounds, 7.1 ounces, at 3:32 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2022.
Slider, Katherine and James Michael Slider, a boy, Linkin James Slider, 6 pounds, 7.7 ounces, at 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2022.
Howard, Cassidy Myers and Donald Howard, a girl, Collins Catherine-Diane Howard, 8 pounds, 2.5 ounces, at 3:01 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2022.
Smith, Marlea and Joshua Smith, a boy, River Michael Smith, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 3:03 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2022.
Nolan, Tequila Jackson and Jabbar Nolan, a boy, Jabbari Amir Nolan, 5 pounds, 9.6 ounces, at 9:37 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2022.
Murphy, Ashley Bryan and Michael Murphy, a girl, Maizley Lou Ann Murphy, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 4:25 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2022.
Gaston, Kaytlynn Grubb and Nathan Gaston, a boy, Eastyn Allen Thomas Gaston, 7 pounds, 7.9 ounces, at 12:48 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2022.
Robinson, Emma Hoover and Daniel Robinson, a girl, Maddy Rae Robinson, 14 pounds, 13.6 ounces, at 1:39 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2022.
Miller, Ashleigh Graves and Romello Miller, a boy, Reason Me’Khi Miller, 10 pounds, 5.1 ounces, at 11:16 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2022.
George, Naomi Weick and Devin George, a boy, Thomas Arthur George, 7 pounds, 2.3 ounces, at 4:46 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2022.
Hollonguest, Jetney and Yancy Hollonguest, a boy, Micah David Hollonguest, 7 pounds, 3.7 ounces, at 8:35 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2022.
Davis, Taylor Turnbow and Teleik Davis Sr., a girl, Teagan Leilani-Roxanne Davis, 8 pounds, 3.9 ounces, at 10:26 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2022.
Cambe, Brianna Cambe, a boy, Grayson Edward James Cambe, 8 pounds, 11.3 ounces, at 6:44 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2022.
