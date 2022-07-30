Jackson, Shania White and Christopher Jackson, a girl, Phoenix Sky Marie Jackson, 4 pounds, 4.6 ounces, at 10:45 a.m. on June 15, 2022.

Jackson, Shania White and Christopher Jackson, a boy, Felix Andrew James Jackson, 4 pounds, 5.5 ounces, at 10:37 a.m. on June 15, 2022.

Martinez, Caitlyn Beck and Austen Martinez, a boy, Carter Hayes Martinez, 7 pounds, 1.9 ounces, at 3:18 p.m. on June 30, 2022.

Lawvere, Shelby Fanning and Josef Lawvere, Daisly Lynn Lawvere, a girl, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 7:41 a.m. on July 1, 2022.

Lawvere, Shelby Fanning and Josef Lawvere, Delilah Josephine Lawvere, a girl, 5 pounds, 5 ounces, at 7:42 a.m. on July 1, 2022.

Dyment, Carlie Thompson and Jordan Dyment, a girl, Daisy Jo Dyment, 7 pounds, .05 ounces, at 4:20 p.m. on July 3, 2022.

Brovont, Amber and Cameron Brovont, a boy, Loki Marduk Brovont, 5 pounds, 13.8 ounces, at 4:59 p.m. on July 4, 2022.

Jarvis, Jimmie and Cheyenne, a boy, Jaxson Anthony Jarvis, 7 pounds, 8.3 ounces, at 12:37 a.m. on July 16, 2022.

Sheets, Matthew Sheets and Ashley Spangler, a girl, Esme Dorothea Sheets, 7 pounds, 6.5 ounces, at 11:18 a.m. on July 11, 2022.

Moss, Michelle and Ian Moss, a girl, Lorraine Hazel Moss, 8 pounds, 5.3 ounces, at 2:27 p.m. on July 16, 2022.

Crume, Jenny Crume, a girl, Natalee Ann Crume, 5 pounds, 15.2 ounces, at 2:22 p.m. on July 18, 2022.

Arbuckle, Sabrine Arbuckle, a girl, Emersyn Saige Elizabeth Arbuckle, 6 pounds, 5.9 ounces, at 9:55 a.m. on July 18, 2022.

Bline, Itzel asilio Modesto and Travis Bline, a boy, Eli Nolan Bline, 8 pounds, 1.5 ounces, at 12:41 p.m. on July 19, 2022.

