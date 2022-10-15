Meriwether, Jazmine Meriwether, a boy, Oshaun D’Luv Meriwether, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, at 6:22 a.m. Sept. 21, 2022.
Ogle, Delilah Layton and Trent Ogle, a girl, Aubriella Elise Ogle, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:03 a.m. Sept. 22, 2022.
Bellow, Saydee Brandt and Thaddeus Bellow, a girl, Charlotte Rae Bellow, 7 pounds, 7.2 ounces, at 2:57 p.m. Sept. 22, 2022.
Borden, Lydia Esquibel and Bryce Borden, a boy, Emmanuel Robert Borden, 8 pounds, 6.4 ounces, at 4:16 p.m. Sept. 22, 2022.
Nearon, Sara Kaye and Tyler Nearon, a boy, 7 pounds, 14.3 ounces, at 11:39 a.m. Sept. 23, 2022.
Hall, Ellie Hall, a girl, Kaliyah Royce Marie Hall, 9 pounds, 4.2 ounces, at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 25, 2022.
Lowe, Toriah Williams and Stefan Lowe, a girl, Ro’Mariye’ Dalayla Lowe, 5 pounds, 4.3 ounces, at 2:28 a.m. Sept. 30, 2022.
Deford, Monica and Lee Deford, a boy, Corden Lee Deford, 8 pounds, 2.5 ounces, at 4:21 p.m. Oct. 3, 2022.
