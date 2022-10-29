Woods, Erica Trett and Michael, a boy, Kayson Elias Woods, 7 pounds, 9.7 ounces, at 5:58 on Oct. 3, 2022.
Rincon, Sommur Skaggs and DeAndre Ricon, a boy, DeAndre Jonathan James Rincon Jr., 8 pounds, 2.2 ounces, at 6:43 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2022.
Dubbels, Haleigh and Kylan Dubbels, a boy, Holden Joshua Dubbels, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 6:48 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2022.
Turner, Adalyn and Isaac Turner, a girl, Charlotte Michelle Turner, 6 pounds, 3.1 ounces, at 2:11 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2022.
Cooper, Meranda and Roy Cooper, a boy, Calvin Kenneth Cooper, 8 pounds, 4.3 ounces, at noon on Oct. 11, 2022.
Black, Teri Oliver and Zsangwill Black, a boy, Atreuzs Angelo Black, 7 pounds, 10.1 ounces, at 7:37 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2022.
Carlson, Michelle Skaggs and Chad Carlson, a girl, Sariah Kay Madeline Carlson, 7 pounds, 7.9 ounces, at 5:44 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2022.
Jones, Jasmine and Austan Jones, a girl, Payslee Mae Jones, 6 pound, 7.7 ounces, at 2:59 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.