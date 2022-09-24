Schroder, Nicole Shroder, a boy, Wylder Henderson Shroder, 5 pounds, 8.9 ounces, at 1:08 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2022.
Pocasangre, Gabriella and Gerardo Pcasangre, a girl, Maelee Grey Pocasangre, 7 pounds, 8.3 ounces, at 2:52 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2022.
Guy, Dymond Hart and Jacob Guy, a girl, Davina Storm Guy, 6 pounds, 3.1 ounces, at 1:02 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2022.
Rybolt, Brittany and Bryan Rybolt, a girl, Kinsley Elaine Rybolt, 7 pounds, 9.3 ounces, at 11:28 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2022.
