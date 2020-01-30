Versiti Blood Center of Indiana will host a blood drive from noon to 7 p.m. Feb. 5 at Community Howard Regional Health, 3500 S. Lafountain St.
All blood types are needed, especially O-negative blood, which is the universal blood type given to patients in emergency situations and those undergoing surgery.
Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 317-916-5150 or visit Versiti online at http://www.versiti.org/Indiana.
More than 90,000 Indiana residents each year give blood through Versiti Blood Center of Indiana, formerly Indiana Blood Center, a non-profit organization founded in 1952 that operates blood donation centers in Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Greenwood, Lafayette, Terre Haute and Highland. The center also operates thousands of mobile and community blood drives each year throughout the state. Versiti provides a continuous and safe supply of blood and biological services to nearly 80 Indiana hospitals and their patients and beyond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.