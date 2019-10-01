PERU — The community is invited to give blood in memory of Brad Joyce at a special American Red Cross blood drive held in his name from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 5 at Circus City Speedway at Miami County Fairgrounds, 1079 W. 200 North, Peru. With a goal to collect 36 pints of blood at this year’s drive, his family hopes to surpass 300 donations made in his name.
Brad, a Kokomo native, was typically found at a local ballpark or dirt track supporting his grandchildren and having fun with family and friends. He was a big fan of racing as well. He was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in November 2015. Though he lost his battle with the cancer in May 2016, many transfusions of blood and platelets helped him live longer to spend more time with his family and loved ones.
“We would love to see anyone willing to come and donate blood at this special drive in memory of him,” said Nikole Joyce Bolton, Brad’s daughter.
Those who come to give blood at this blood drive will receive free entrance to the Circus City Speedway grandstands to enjoy the races the same evening. Racing begins at 6:30 p.m.
“Hosting this blood drive in his name is a wonderful way to remember Brad and help other patients battling cancer,” said Toni Fox, account manager for the American Red Cross.
