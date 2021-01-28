Versiti Blood Center of Indiana is encouraging Hoosiers to make an appointment in February to donate life-saving blood either at a local community blood drive or at any Versiti donor center in the state.
All blood types are needed, especially O-negative blood, which is the universal blood type given to patients in emergency situations and those undergoing surgery. Here’s the next local blood drive:
KOKOMO
- 2-6 p.m. Feb. 3, Cross America, 840 Daniel Drive
Donors are temperature tested and prescreened before their donation. All donors are asked to wear their own face covering during their appointment.
Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.
Appointments are encouraged at any of Versiti’s seven donor centers in Indiana and at any local community blood drive. But walk-ins are always welcome. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 317-916-5150 or visit Versiti online at http://www.versiti.org/Indiana.
