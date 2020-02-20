Born with numerous complications Oct. 25, 2011, Rowan Dinn received 114 blood transfusions in his first 31 days of life.
Since then, his parents, Dr. Rob and Jaime Dinn, have worked to ensure other patients receive blood by hosting annual American Red Cross blood drives in Rowan’s name.
The Dinns invite the community to donate lifesaving blood at the eighth annual Red Cross blood drive held in Rowan’s memory from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 29 at Knights of Columbus, 1631 Foxfire Lane, in Kokomo. With a goal to collect 60 pints of blood at this year’s drive, the Dinn family hopes to surpass 400 donations made in honor of Rowan.
Dr. Rob and Jaime Dinn have tremendous appreciation for the people who donated blood that helped Rowan to live longer, according to the release. “We cannot express our gratitude enough to those donors, but we would like to help ensure future recipients of blood transfusions will have a safe, readily available supply,” said Jaime Dinn.
“Hosting this blood drive in his name is a wonderful way to remember Rowan and help other patients who need blood to live,” said Toni Fox, account manager for the American Red Cross.
This blood drive comes at a time the Red Cross is working to rebuild the blood supply after a critical shortage in January. Severe winter weather in the first weeks of the year canceled numerous blood drives, resulting in many blood donations going uncollected. Additional blood donations are needed now to help make up for the shortfall.
The Red Cross depends on blood donor heroes across the nation to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,500 hospitals nationwide. In Indiana alone, the Red Cross needs about 350 donors each day to support patients at 80 hospitals across the state. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to help those who rely on blood products.
To donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
