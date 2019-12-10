The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be parked in the Martino’s Italian Villa parking lot, 1929 N. Washington St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 31. The blood drive is being sponsored by the Pro-Life Ministry at St. Patrick Church.
All blood types are needed, especially type O. Individuals can make an appointment to donate blood by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767, downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, or simply stopping by the Bloodmobile to donate.
The Red Cross has only a two-day supply of most blood types and they are being distributed to hospitals faster than the donations are coming in. Type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for when there’s no time to determine an accident victim’s blood type.
