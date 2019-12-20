INDIANAPOLIS—All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday. Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Dec. 26.
In addition, branches will be closed Jan. 1 in observance of the New Year’s holiday. All branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours beginning Jan. 2, 2020.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, visit IN.gov/BMV.
