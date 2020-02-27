The Kokomo Board of Public Works approved the demolition of two properties, but are giving the owner of one of the properties a chance for renovation.
At its meeting Wednesday, the board unanimously approved a demolition order for the residential property at 1121 E. Lordeman St. on the city’s northeast side. The structure, the board was told, has fallen into serious disrepair, was boarded up and in a non-livable condition.
The board also unanimously approved a demolition order for the property at 1009 N. Buckeye St., located a few blocks north of downtown. That property, too, has fallen into serious disrepair, though it’s not likely to be demolished right away. The property owner, listed as Red Realty Solutions LLC, has told the city it plans on renovating the property, and so the board is giving the owner more time to do the renovations before acting on the demolition order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.