The Kokomo Board of Public Works and Safety approved two residential demolitions Wednesday.
The properties at 920 E. Jefferson St. and 401 E. Vaile Ave. have been approved for demolition. The city deemed both properties a "hazard to the public health" and not in a livable condition.
Demolition orders were sent to the separate owners of the two properties on May 27. Since then, the city says it has not received any plans for renovations for either property, nor have the property owners compiled with the demolition orders.
