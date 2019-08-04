United Way serving Howard and Tipton Counties’ board of directors has announced a $67,500 grant to help fund Early Childhood Services, a program through Bona Vista Programs. Donations given through the annual fundraising campaign, both individually and through workplace campaigns, make this grant possible.
United Way’s donors provided children a safe, quality environment to learn, grow and become ready for school when they reach the appropriate age through Bona Vista’s Early Childhood Services.
“We are thankful for the United Way grant that will support our Early Childhood Services, which include Keys for Kids Preschool, Special Education Preschool, and Keys for Kids Pediatric Therapies,” said Brianne Boles, Bona Vista Programs Inc. president and CEO. “These funds will support the goal of better preparing children in Howard County for kindergarten through our Level 4 Paths to Quality preschool services. The funds will also allow Positive Results for Kids Therapies to be able to provide the community with free developmental screenings to help parents identify developmental delays in their children at an early age. Early intervention is key to helping improve outcomes for children, families and our community.”
In 2018, Bona Vista provided developmental screenings to more than 30 children, prepared 13 students for kindergarten according to the ISTAR-KR test, and facilitated 3,317 therapy visits to 230 children.
“These programs allow so many children in our community the foundation to become successful life-long learners and community members,” said Libby O’Brien, United Way serving Howard and Tipton Counties interim executive director. “We wish to thank our donors for making this grant possible and giving more children in our community the chance to thrive.”
