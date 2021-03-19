After a year of no regular fundraisers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bona Vista will bring back one of its largest events next week.
The annual Disability Awareness Basketball Game begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and will be streamed virtually at bvbasketball.givesmart.com. The event, held in partnership with Carver Community Center, was started as a fun way to educate the community during Disability Awareness Month in March.
The game is comprised of Bona Vista All Stars vs. Kokomo Celebrity Team. The Celebrity team is made up of local business owners, media personalities and other Bona Vista supporters.
Celebrities include Mayor Tyler Moore, Shelly Wyman, Mark Jansen, Misty Oliver, Ryan Smalley, Troy Stiner, Brian Pier, Jonathan Rogers, Jack Hingst and Jessica Green.
The celebrities will also be competing off the court to raise the most money for Bona Vista. Whichever celebrity player brings in the most donations will win a trophy created by Bona Vista’s persons served.
Bona Vista Programs provides services to more than 2,000 children and adults with disabilities in north central Indiana. Programming includes education, life skills, pediatric and early childhood therapies, adult day services, residential homes, supported living and employment assistance programs, according to its website. To learn more, visit bonavista.org.
To donate to a player, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/kJT. To purchase a t-shirt, visit www.thekokomopost.com/shop.
