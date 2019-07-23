GREENTOWN — Students in middle school and high school are invited to join the Greentown Public Library for discussions of Garth Stein’s “The Art of Racing in the Rain” Aug. 21, Aug. 28 and Sept. 4.
The heart-wrenching, yet uplifting book is told from the perspective of man’s best friend. Participants who attend at least two of the three discussions can earn a ticket to see the movie based on the book, which is scheduled to come out Sept. 27. Call 765-628-3534 to register for the event.
