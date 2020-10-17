Homeschoolers in first through sixth grades are invited to the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library to talk about some great books.
For the Homeschool Book Club, a variety of books are read and then children get together to discuss them. The next meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 26, at the Main Branch, 220 N. Union St.
Please wear a mask. You can also join via Zoom, if you prefer. Call 765-626-0830 to register, receive the Zoom link if you’re joining us virtually, and for the 2020 fall book list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.