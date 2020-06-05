Book sale set for July Jun 5, 2020 6 hrs ago GREENTOWN — The Greentown Libraries’ book sale is tentatively scheduled for July 6 to 18 at the Adult/Teen Library, 421 S. Harrison St. Call 765-628-3534 for more information. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Sale Adult Teen Library July Recommended for you The Goshen News Intranet Support local journalism We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free. Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story. PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesProtests stay peaceful in KokomoFCA tells workers to return 'overpayment'Correctional officer resigns after running into protestersTensions briefly flare at Monday protest downtown2020 Primary Election Results: Howard, Miami and Tipton countiesMoving the museum: Local Huey helicopter group to build new museum sooner than expectedCorrectional officer charged in protest hit, runCourt denies appeal of Kokomo man who shot, killed bystanderHaynes-Apperson Festival canceled for 2020Howard Co COVID cases up 16.5% in 1 week Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Entertainment NOW
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.