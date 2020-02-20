Third- through fifth-graders may join a discussion of the book “The Lemonade War,” by Jacqueline Davies at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library. The Thinking Money for Kids Book Discussion will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 3 at the South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road.

“The Lemonade War” is a competition story between a brother and sister to see who can be the first to make $100. A tour of the Thinking Money for Kids exhibit will be included. Snacks will be provided free.

Books are now available to be checked out.

