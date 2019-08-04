Adventure Express

Monday

9 to 9:30 a.m., West Middleton

10:15 to 11 a.m., Jefferson Manor

12:45 to 1:30 p.m., Silver Birch

3 to 3:30 p.m., Moors of Chippendale

4 to 4:45 p.m., Sugar Mill Farms

Tuesday

2:45 to 3:30 p.m., Windwood and Jeff

4 to 4:45 p.m., Spice Run

Wednesday

12:30 to 1 p.m., Howard Haven

1:30 to 2 p.m., Fox Acres Apartments

2:45 to 3:15 p.m., Wynterbrooke

3:45 to 4:30 p.m., Greenacres and Crestview

Thursday

10:30 to 11 a.m., Judson West

12:45 to 1:15 p.m., Terrace Towers

1:45 to 2:30 p.m., Primrose Community

3 to 3:30 p.m., Pine Valley Apartments

4 to 4:30 p.m., Oliene and McKibben

Discovery Express

Monday

10 to 10:30 a.m., Amberwood Place

11 to 11:30 a.m., Turtle Creek

1 to 1:30 p.m., Ivy Hills

2 to 2:30 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health

3 to 3:30 p.m., Garden Square

4 to 4:30 p.m., Briarwick

2 to 2:30 p.m., Walker and Wickersham

3 to 3:30 p.m., Wildwood and Mulberry

4 to 4:30 p.m., Madison and Berkley

Wednesday

10 a.m. to noon, NEOC at Russiaville

2 to 2:30 p.m. Kingston Square Apartments

3 to 3:30 p.m., Meadowbrook and Cranbrook

4 to 4:30 p.m., Versailles and Westover

Thursday

12:30 to 1:15 p.m., Friendship Haven

4 to 4:30 p.m., Timber Valley

