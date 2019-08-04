Adventure Express
Monday
9 to 9:30 a.m., West Middleton
10:15 to 11 a.m., Jefferson Manor
12:45 to 1:30 p.m., Silver Birch
3 to 3:30 p.m., Moors of Chippendale
4 to 4:45 p.m., Sugar Mill Farms
Tuesday
2:45 to 3:30 p.m., Windwood and Jeff
4 to 4:45 p.m., Spice Run
Wednesday
12:30 to 1 p.m., Howard Haven
1:30 to 2 p.m., Fox Acres Apartments
2:45 to 3:15 p.m., Wynterbrooke
3:45 to 4:30 p.m., Greenacres and Crestview
Thursday
10:30 to 11 a.m., Judson West
12:45 to 1:15 p.m., Terrace Towers
1:45 to 2:30 p.m., Primrose Community
3 to 3:30 p.m., Pine Valley Apartments
4 to 4:30 p.m., Oliene and McKibben
Discovery Express
Monday
10 to 10:30 a.m., Amberwood Place
11 to 11:30 a.m., Turtle Creek
1 to 1:30 p.m., Ivy Hills
2 to 2:30 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health
3 to 3:30 p.m., Garden Square
4 to 4:30 p.m., Briarwick
2 to 2:30 p.m., Walker and Wickersham
3 to 3:30 p.m., Wildwood and Mulberry
4 to 4:30 p.m., Madison and Berkley
Wednesday
10 a.m. to noon, NEOC at Russiaville
2 to 2:30 p.m. Kingston Square Apartments
3 to 3:30 p.m., Meadowbrook and Cranbrook
4 to 4:30 p.m., Versailles and Westover
Thursday
12:30 to 1:15 p.m., Friendship Haven
4 to 4:30 p.m., Timber Valley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.