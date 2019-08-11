Bookmobile, Aug. 11, 2019 7 hrs ago There will be no Bookmobile stops for the week Aug. 11 through Aug. 17. The schedule will resume Aug. 19. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Bookmobile Schedule Week PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice: Woman stole over $500,000 from Tipton employerPeru bakery opening edible cookie dough shop inside Markland Mall1 killed in Tipton Co. crash'A strong relationship': Remembering Dillinger's connections to Kokomo, PeruHidden in plain sight: Active community member charged with running home-improvement scam targeting elderlyA teaching giant: Jan Koloszar has been educating Northwestern students for over 40 yearsRoad project to bring more lane restrictions to U.S. 31Kokomo veteran’s estate wins $548,600 in lawsuitHistorical marker to honor AIDS patient Ryan WhitePolice: Peru man and woman stole donation can from gas station Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Entertainment NOW
