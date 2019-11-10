Monday
3:45 to 4:15 p.m., Sugar Mill Farms
Tuesday
3:45 to 4:30 p.m., Windwood and Jeff
Wednesday
4 to 4:45 p.m., Fox Acres
Thursday
3 to 3:30 p.m., Ivy Hills
4 to 4:30 p.m., Pine Valley
Monday
3:15 to 3:45 p.m., Terrace Towers
4:15 to 4:45 p.m., Amberwood Place
Tuesday
3:30 to 4 p.m., Walker and Wickersham
4:30 to 5 p.m., Wildwood and Mulberry
Wednesday
3 to 3:30 p.m., Meadowbrook and Cranbrook
4 to 4:30 p.m., Garden Square
Thursday
3:45 to 4:15 p.m., Timber Valley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.