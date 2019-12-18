Bookmobiles down through Jan. 5 Dec 18, 2019 2 hrs ago The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s bookmobiles will not operate Dec. 20 through Jan. 5. They will resume their schedules Jan. 6. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Bookmobile Kokomo-howard County Public Library Schedule Libraries Recommended for you PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice: Drunk Kokomo driver arrested after asking off-duty deputy for help following slide offNew children's store opens in downtown KokomoChristmas, in the street: Miami residents carry on quirky tradition with downtown Christmas treeSex offender arrested at Tipton Middle SchoolUAW ratifies new Fiat Chrysler contractTipton Mayor Don Havens dies after extended illnessDowntown skate park near completionOffices, condos coming to former Barko building spaceNorthwestern Middle School introduces facility dogIndiana resisting marijuana trend of neighboring states Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Entertainment NOW
