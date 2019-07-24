Starting at 9 a.m. Friday, Boulevard Street will be closed for curb installation between Bell and Lafountain streets.
Shortly after the curb is installed along Boulevard Street it will be reopened and Lafountain Street will be closed between Lincoln Road and Boulevard Street, according to city officials.
Through traffic will not be allowed; however, local residents and businesses will be accessible. This portion of the project is expected to last one day, weather permitting.
