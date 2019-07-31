Starting 8 a.m. Thursday, Boulevard Street will be closed by city crews for curb installation between Bell and Lafountain streets.
Boulevard Street will be reopened shortly after the curb is installed, after which Lafountain Street will be closed between Lincoln Road and Boulevard Street.
Through traffic will not be allowed, although local residences and businesses will be accessible.
Work is expected to last only one day, weather permitting.
