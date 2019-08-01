Brassworks to perform at Tipton
TIPTON — The Brassworks, a group of instrumentalists from the Tipton, Kokomo and Westfield areas, will present a free concert at 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Tipton Park Gazebo. The program will include a variety of swing and popular music representing the 1920s to the 1960s.
The Brassworks was formed in 1985. The group has undergone some personnel changes over the years, but has also evolved into a cohesive unit of brass and percussion players. They have played for many events and occasions throughout central Indiana, including church services, service club meetings, reunions, Christmas celebrations, political events, band concerts and the Tipton Pork Festival.
Bring a lawn chair or sit on one of the benches at the gazebo.
