U.S. Sen. Mike Braun's staff will hold mobile office hours from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 19 in the Kokomo Howard County Public Library's downtown branch, 220 N. Union St.

“The cost of healthcare, caring for our veterans, and draining the swamp are among a few of the issues I have been tackling for Hoosiers in Washington,” said Braun in a media release.

“In December, my staff will be available at mobile office hours to assist Hoosiers with these issues or any other concerns.” 

